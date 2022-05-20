Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Shriram Transport Finance raises fixed deposit interest rates by up to 25bps

Shriram Transport Finance raises fixed deposit interest rates by up to 25bps

Shriram Transport Finance is among India’s largest commercial vehicle financiers.
1 min read . 02:35 PM ISTLivemint

  • The revised rates of interest are 6.5% for 12 months, 6.75% for 24 months, 7.75% for 36 months, 7.8% for 48 months, and 7.9% for a 60-month tenure

NEW DELHI: Shriram Transport Finance Company, part of the Shriram Group, has hiked fixed deposit rates by 15-25 basis points (bps) across different tenors. The new rates will be effective 20 May.

FD rates for 12-24 months remain unchanged, and those for 36 months have been raised 25 bps. The 48-month rates are up 20bps and 60 months by 15bps. Also, an additional interest of 0.50% per annum will be paid to senior citizen depositors, which was 0.30% earlier.

The revised rates of interest are 6.5% for 12 months, 6.75% for 24 months, 7.75% for 36 months, 7.8% for 48 months, and 7.9% for a 60-month tenure.

There are special tenures – 15 months, 30 months and 45-months, for those investing through the company’s website. Interest rates have been hiked for 30-month and 45-month tenures by 25 basis points and 20 basis points respectively.

The interest rates applicable from May 20 for those investing through the company’s website are 6.75% for 15-month, 7.75% for 30-month and 7.8 % for 45-month tenure.