Shriram Transport Finance raises 2,000 via QIP

The company said that June 30, Wednesday, has been approved as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the members who can vote by remote e-voting at its upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM). The Securities Issuance Committee of the company had approved the proposal to hold an EGM on June 7 to take shareholders' approval for preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants to promoter Shriram Capital. Shriram Transport Finance is looking to raise another ₹500 crore from its promoter firm.