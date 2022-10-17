Shriram Transport Finance signs MoU with Symbiosis

The MoU will promote upskilling of employees through open and distance learning,and the programme will be a self-paced training that employees can access over the cloud at anytime, anywhere and on any device
MUMBAI: Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFC) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Symbiosis Open Education Society’s Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning for Corporate Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration to build next-gen employee talent.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI: Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFC) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Symbiosis Open Education Society’s Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning for Corporate Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration to build next-gen employee talent.
The MoU will promote upskilling of employees through open and distance learning, it said, adding that the programme will be a self-paced training that employees can access over the cloud at anytime, anywhere and on any device.
The MoU will promote upskilling of employees through open and distance learning, it said, adding that the programme will be a self-paced training that employees can access over the cloud at anytime, anywhere and on any device.
Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning will conduct a Corporate Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (C-PGDBA) program for employees of STFC. The programme will extend over a two-year period, constituting four semesters and with specialisation in financial management and marketing management.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
S Sunder, joint-managing director and head of HR, Shriram Transport Finance Company, said, “STFC has always focused on the continual education of employees and believes in providing employees with the opportunities for their academic and professional development. We already have the Shriram Management Education Scheme under which 3,400 employees are enrolled for various management programs. It is our endeavour through this MoU with Symbiosis to enhance the foundation of the Shriram family with managerial tools to help them excel and also provide them personal growth."