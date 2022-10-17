Shriram Transport Finance signs MoU with Symbiosis

S Sunder, joint-managing director and head of HR, Shriram Transport Finance Company, said, “STFC has always focused on the continual education of employees and believes in providing employees with the opportunities for their academic and professional development. We already have the Shriram Management Education Scheme under which 3,400 employees are enrolled for various management programs. It is our endeavour through this MoU with Symbiosis to enhance the foundation of the Shriram family with managerial tools to help them excel and also provide them personal growth."