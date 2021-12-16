Shriram Transport risk appetite may rise with proposed merger, says Fitch Rating

MUMBAI : The recent announcement by Shriram group to merge Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SCUF) with Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (STFC) would result in a rise in STFC's exposure to riskier asset segments, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

This, along with management's plans for higher growth by the combined entity, could heighten STFC's risk appetite and raise asset-quality risks, it said.

“We believe execution risks will be elevated, notwithstanding the two businesses being sister companies. The core rationale for the combination is to boost growth, supported by cross-selling opportunities," it said.

According to the rating agency, each business targets different market niches with differentiated lending products which require tailored underwriting skills. STFC's used commercial vehicle (CV) underwriting requires vehicle-valuation expertise and a feel for freight market dynamics, whereas SCUF's varied products - small business, two-wheeler, rural housing, and gold loans - need altogether separate risk assessments.

“Furthermore, management's plan to introduce more technology into its processes is untested, having depended until now on manual procedures," it said.

That said, Fitch Ratings believes that senior management continuity in the combined entity should help the company navigate its transition to a much larger and more diversified operation.

“STFC's CEO would become the vice-chairman of the combined entity, while SCUF's CEO will be the CEO of the combined entity. Both have been part of the Shriram group for more than two decades," it said.

Fitch Ratings views the merged entity's blended asset-quality profile as somewhat weakened from the addition of SCUF's portfolios.

“Its unsecured personal, small business and two-wheeler loans typically carry a greater risk of credit fluctuations. This is although Pro-forma combined asset-quality metrics appear similar to that of STFC," it said.

Any scale benefits from the merger are only likely to be visible in the medium term, if executed well, said Fitch Ratings.

