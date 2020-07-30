Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Shriram Transport's 1,500-crore rights issue subscribed 1.61 times
The 1500-crore Rights Issue received cumulative bids for 4,22 crore shares against the total issue size of 2.61 crore shares, according to data available with the exchanges

Shriram Transport's 1,500-crore rights issue subscribed 1.61 times

1 min read . 09:54 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

Shares of Shriram Transport closed at 683.40, down 5.74%, on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.88% to close at 37736.07 points

Mumbai: Commercial vehicles financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (STFC) on Thursday successfully closed its rights issue with a subscription of 1.61 times on the final day of the offering.

Mumbai: Commercial vehicles financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (STFC) on Thursday successfully closed its rights issue with a subscription of 1.61 times on the final day of the offering.

The 1500-crore Rights Issue received cumulative bids for 4,22 crore shares against the total issue size of 2.61 crore shares, according to data available with the exchanges.

The 1500-crore Rights Issue received cumulative bids for 4,22 crore shares against the total issue size of 2.61 crore shares, according to data available with the exchanges.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

STFC had set a price of 570 per share for the rights offering.

Shares of Shriram Transport closed at 683.40, down 5.74%, on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.88% to close at 37736.07 points.

Shriram Transport reported a fall of 70% in its standalone net profit to 223.38 crore, from 746.04 crore for the same period last year. Total income stood at 4,173 crore in the March quarter of FY20, up 7% from 3,883.38 crore in the same period last year.

Shriram Transport's rights issue is among a bunch of such offerings launched by Indian companies to beef up their balance sheets to deal with the fallout of the economic disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in July, Arvind Fashions Ltd raised Rs400 crore through its rights issue.

Currently, PVR Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd and Gateway Distriparks Ltd are in the market to raise funds through a rights issue.

Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd has also announced its plans to raise up to Rs120 crore through a rights offering.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated