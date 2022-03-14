This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Games24x7, an online skill gaming company, has appointed cricketers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad as its new brand ambassadors for its My11Circle fantasy gaming platform. Both the cricketers will feature in multimedia campaigns by the company spanning across TV, digital and social media platforms.
Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Games24x7, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad to the family. With an impressive track record, Shubman and Ruturaj have created a distinct position for themselves in the Indian batting line up. One of the reasons for our success has been our ability to engage and connect with the enthusiastic Indian cricket fans by valuing and rewarding their skill and passion," he said.
Gill made his entry in the Indian cricket side on the back of his run at ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2018. In the upcoming Indian Premier League season, Gill is being touted as a key player to watch out for. Speaking about this engagement, Shubman Gill said, “I'm very excited to be a part of this."
Gaikwad, on the other hand, scored 444 runs in only seven matches in the Vijay-Hazare tournament in 2016-17. He was the leading-run scorer/orange cap holder in the IPL in 2021. He added that he too was honoured to be part of the platform and privileged to join fellow players Gill and Mohammed Siraj as a brand ambassador.
My11Circle is also the official title sponsor of the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. The three-year deal will see the fantasy platform’s logo featuring on the newly introduced IPL team jersey.
Play Games24X7 is backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global and The Raine Group and has raised about $34 million year-to-date of which the latest was a series B funding in 2021 of $18 million from Frederick Emmer Pollock, Jonathan Sawyer and eight others. It also has games like RummyCircle as part of its offerings. It competes with fantasy cricket apps like Dream11.
The company's total income, according to business intelligence platform Tofler, in FY21 was at ₹1,312.66 crore, lower than ₹1,573 crore in FY20. During this period, net profit rose to ₹383.7 crore from ₹110 crore in FY20, largely on account of reduced expenditure.
