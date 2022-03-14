Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Games24x7, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad to the family. With an impressive track record, Shubman and Ruturaj have created a distinct position for themselves in the Indian batting line up. One of the reasons for our success has been our ability to engage and connect with the enthusiastic Indian cricket fans by valuing and rewarding their skill and passion," he said.