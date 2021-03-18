Shuchi Anant Virya, a joint venture between Lithium Urban Technologies and Fourth Partner Energy will set up a pan-India network of public EV charging points at state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd's retail outlets.

Shuchi currently owns and operates EV charging hubs in Gurugram and Pune.

Shuchi Anant Virya which means unlimited clean energy, plans to create a network in tier-I cities to begin with followed by an expansion into tier-II cities and national highways.

The installation of these charging points will be done in a phased manner across the country. The network will include both, fast and slow chargers for all vehicular segments - two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and buses.

Furthermore, Shuchi has developed an in-house cloud-based technology for easy deployment, operation, and maintenance of these charging units, the company said.

Sanjay Krishnan, Founder, Lithium Urban Technologies said, “addressing gaps in charging infrastructure and ensuring the affordability of electric vehicles will be essential and our partnership with HPCL addresses the access and availability of the EV charging network across India."

Last week launched a first of its kind, EV (electric vehicle) Charger, in collaboration with Magenta EV Systems under its start-up development program.

The EV charger branded as “ChargeGrid Flare", is a charger incorporated within energy-efficient streetlamp columns, that shall encourage EV adoption for flexible and low-cost charging solutions.

HPCL plans to install “ChargeGrid Flare" range of chargers at its selected retail outlets pan India.

