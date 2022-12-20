Shyam Metalics acquires Mittal Corp

“We are PAT (profit-after-tax) positive since the commencement of our operations in 2005. The current investments across portfolios will take us to the next level of diversification, business excellence and strengthen domestic and global presence," said Brij Bhushan Agarwal, vice chairman and MD, Shyam Metalics and Energy. Within the next six months, the company will boost capacities of pellets from 3.6 million tonnes (mt) to 6.0 mt, sponge from 2.10 mt to 2.90 mt, billet capacity from 1.47 mt to 2 mt, and finished steel from 1.47 mt to 2 mt.