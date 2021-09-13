Shyam Metalics and Energy has signed Bollywood actor Salman Khan as brand ambassador for endorsing its S-E-L TMT rebars. Roping in Khan to promote its TMT business is part of the company’s four-fold expansion plan in metal capacity comprising intermediate and final products, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company said it is ramping up capacities across its manufacturing plants located in Odisha’s Sambalpur and West Bengal’s Jamuria and Mangalpur, as well as and captive power plants. From the sale of 1.07 lakh tons of long steel products in financial year 2016-17, it has grown to sell 6.37 lakh tonnes in FY21. After this brownfield expansion under implementation, the company plans to ramp up this capacity to 20 lakh tonnes of branded value-added products.

“Additionally, the company is in the process of commissioning an aluminium foil rolling mill at Pakuria in West Bengal. This expansion plan will help generate more job opportunities across the product value chain," Shyam Metalics said.

“This association will strengthen our brand recall and position our unique offering, both to our customers and end-users. We believe the key to our brand journey is to stay relevant to the emergent needs of the consumer at every point of the construction journey," said Sanjay Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Shyam Metalics.

“I have gone through the journey of the company and am excited to be part of the brand building exercise of SEL TMT, with their fast-paced expansion plans and future-ready capabilities," Salman Khan said, adding that he is looking forward to a long and fruitful association.

Earlier today, Shyam Metalics and Energy stock ended the day's trade at ₹413.40, up 6.20 points or 1.52 per cent.

