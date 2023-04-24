Shyam Steel launches new TV commercial with Vijay Deverakonda1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST
The film reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Vijay’s exemplary hard work, charm and flexibility in leading the way towards a progressive and unified nation. The campaign will help the brand to build a stronger connection with its target audience in the southern market
New Delhi: Shyam Steel, a manufacturer of primary TMT Bars, has launched a new digital campaign featuring actor superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has been signed as the face of the brand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets to establish a local connect and better resonance. The campaign has been written and directed by Rensil D’silva and Partho Sarkar of Ignition Films.
