New Delhi: Shyam Steel, a manufacturer of primary TMT Bars, has launched a new digital campaign featuring actor superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has been signed as the face of the brand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets to establish a local connect and better resonance. The campaign has been written and directed by Rensil D’silva and Partho Sarkar of Ignition Films.

Lalit Beriwala, director of the firm, said, “The film reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Vijay’s exemplary hard work, charm and flexibility in leading the way towards a progressive and unified nation. The campaign will help the brand to build a stronger connection with its target audience in the southern market."

Vijay Deverakonda, the company said, has a huge fan following in the southern market. His immense talent and humble attitude have cemented his star status. The campaign will be promoted aggressively through television, all digital platforms, social media, cinema and other outdoor platforms.

The brand is also associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company in addition to having Sonu Sood as its ‘Build India’ brand ambassador.

According to a report, the domestic advertising industry is demonstrating an 18.1% growth since 2021 with a market size of 85,769 crore. The sector is expected to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach 1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at 29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach 51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
