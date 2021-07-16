SIDBI FY21 net profit up 3.6%

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as a percentage of total assets falling 45 bps to 0.18% at the end of March 2021 from 0.63% a year ago. In absolute terms, gross NPAs fell to Rs282.31 crore as of 31 March 2021 from Rs1,040.84 crore a year ago. Net NPA ratio also fell 28 bps to 0.12% as on 31 March 2021 from 0.40% a year ago.