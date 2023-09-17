Sidbi to raise ₹10,000 crore from rights issue next fiscal to expand equity capital

Sidbi to raise ₹10,000 crore from rights issue next fiscal to expand equity capital2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 05:42 PM IST
The proposed rights issue will be carried out in two tranches of ₹5,000 crore each next fiscal to expand its capital base by ₹10,000 crore and support the growing balance sheet, which is expected to rise by a quarter from the present, Sidbi chairman and managing director Sivasubramanian Ramann said
Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) chairman and managing director Sivasubramanian Ramann, said the SME loan’s refinancer is eyeing to float a ₹10,000-crore rights issue next fiscal to expand its equity capital as it expects to grow assets to ₹5 lakh crore by March 2024 from about ₹4 lakh crore in March 2023, PTI reported.