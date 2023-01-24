Tata Trusts, one of the country's oldest public charitable foundations, on Tuesday appointed Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trusts and Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Their appointment will come into effect from 1 April, 2023, Tata Trusts, which holds 66% stake in Tata Sons, said in a statement on Tuesday.

54-year-old Sharma, the chief sustainability officer at Tata Sons, will succeed N Srinath, who stepped down from the CEO's post in 2022 following his retirement.

The company will create the COO post for the first time to accommodate Uppaluri, who is currently the programme director for India, Nepal and Sri Lanka at the Ford Foundation.

Sharma was in government service for nearly two decades while Aparna Uppaluri has exposure in strategic planning development in the philanthropy.

"Sharma has been in government service for two decades where he handled important assignments in key ministries of the government, and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India. He subsequently joined the Tata group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio," Tata Trusts's said.

"Uppaluri is a well-regarded professional with exposure in strategic planning and programme development in the fields of philanthropy, women's rights, public health, arts, and culture," Tata Trusts said.

It further added, "With over twenty years of leadership and management experience, she has led the grant making initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at the Ford foundation."