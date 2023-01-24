Siddharth Sharma appointed CEO of Tata Trusts, Aparna Uppaluri as COO1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:10 PM IST
- Tata Trusts has appointed Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trusts and Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Tata Trusts, one of the country's oldest public charitable foundations, on Tuesday appointed Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trusts and Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
