Home >Companies >News >Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as new LIC MD
Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as new LIC MD

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 10:51 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • Mohanty will replace TC Susheel Kumar who is set to retire month-end
  • LIC has four MDS and one chairman

Mumbai: The government has appointed KIC Housing Finance chief executive officer (CEO) Siddhartha Mohanty as the managing director of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) with effect from 1 February.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Mohanty till his superannuation on 30 June, 2023.

Mohanty will replace TC Susheel Kumar who is set to retire on 31 January, 2021.

“ The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the department of financial services for appointment of Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO,LIC Housing Finance as MD, LIC, in the pay scale of 205,400 – 224,400 with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after 01.02.2021 and upto the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier", the government notification said.

LIC has four MDS and one chairman. MR Kumar is currently serving as the chairman of the insurance company and Vipin Anand, TC Susheel Kumar, Mukesh Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar are serving as MDs.

