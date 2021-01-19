Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as new LIC MD

“ The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the department of financial services for appointment of Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO,LIC Housing Finance as MD, LIC, in the pay scale of ₹205,400 – ₹224,400 with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after 01.02.2021 and upto the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier", the government notification said.

