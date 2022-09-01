IT firms turn up heat on moonlighters

However, Tech Mahindra managing director and chief executive C.P. Gurnani said at the same event that he would “probably make it a policy", but employees have to be open about it. “Most of us (IT firms) have efficiency and productivity targets, and they are measurable, thanks to all automation and AI," said Gurnani at the same event. “If someone meets the productivity and efficiency norms, and he wants to make an extra buck, as long as he is not committing fraud, and he is not doing something that is against the values and ethics of the firm, I have no problem."