Siemens board okays large drives applications biz sale to Siemens AG arm
- The large drives applications business within Siemens recorded a revenue of ₹443 crore for FY21 and an operating profit of ₹25 crore.
Siemens Ltd.’s Board has approved the sale of large drives applications business to a subsidiary of Siemens AG for ₹440 crore.
"Following a valuation done by an external independent valuer, the LDA business was approved for sale and transfer by the Board, for a consideration of ₹440 crore," the company said in a statement.
The transaction is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.
The large drives applications business within Siemens recorded a revenue of ₹443 crore for FY21 and an operating profit of ₹25 crore. As of FY21, the business contributed 3.4% and 2%, respectively, to the total revenue and profit of Siemens.
The transaction is consequent to intent of Siemens AG to carve out the large drives applications business globally into a separate legal entity.
Siemens Ltd is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India.