Siemens Gamesa to supply Finland with 105 MW of wind power

New Delhi: Siemens Gamesa on Thursday was selected by Energiequelle to deliver wind turbines for the Mikonkeidas wind farm in Finland.
“The 105-MW Mikonkeidas wind project will be equipped with 16 SG 6.6-170 turbines, among the most competitive in the onshore wind landscape. They will sit on 145-meter towers to best capitalize on the wind conditions in the region. The installation of the wind farm is expected to be carried out in first half of 2024," Siemens Gamesa said in a press release.
The companies have also signed a 35-yearlong service agreement covering the maintenance of the wind turbines over this period.
“It is great to begin a new relationship and partnership with Energiequelle and we will collaborate closely to ensure the success of the Mikonkeidas wind project. Energiequelle has considerable experience of project development in Finland, and it is exciting to see the Siemens Gamesa 5.X wind turbine join their extensive portfolio," said Clark MacFarlane, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s operations in Northern Europe and the Middle East.
Wind energy is growing fast in Finland. According to industry body WindEurope, wind energy accounts for 10% of the country’s electricity. Its objective is to increase it to at least 27% by 2025, through both onshore and offshore wind. The country aims to be carbon neutral by 2035.
“We are convinced that Siemens Gamesa is the best suitable partner for our Mikonkeidas wind energy project, and we are looking forward to a successful cooperation with one of the world’s leading wind energy turbine and service providers," said Michael Raschemann, Managing Director at Energiequelle.
