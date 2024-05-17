Siemens Gamesa's India wind biz up for sale at $1 billion valuation

“Siemens Gamesa recently presented a plan on how we can return the company to profitability. Part of this action plan is also the focus on core markets in the onshore sector, that is, with wind turbines on land. Here, the company will concentrate on the core markets of Europe and the US, but will also serve other markets where profitable business is possible. Further detailed decisions have not yet been made. The Indian market is fundamentally interesting for us; we have service obligations here that we will of course fulfil," the spokesperson said.