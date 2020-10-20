Siemens Healthineers to invest 1,300 crore in Bengaluru innovation hub

BENGALURU : Siemens Healthineers , the Germany-headquartered medical technology company, on Tuesday said that will invest ₹1,300 crore over the next 5 years to set up an innovation hub in Bengaluru.

The investment is part of Siemens Healthineers’ global strategy for 2025, wherein India plays an important role as a growth market for the company.

The innovation hub will be housed in a new campus that will combine R&D and manufacturing to make India a centre of competence for design and development of entry-level products.

As part of its commitment to the India market, the company said it will hire an additional 1,800 skilled digital tech experts to expand its digital capabilities in the next 10 years. Currently, Siemens Healthineers, which is present in India since 1927, has about 3,500 employees in the domestic market.

“This investment is the largest we have ever made in India. It will play a key role in taking our business to the next level by driving digitalization and expanding our portfolio for emerging markets," said Elisabeth Staudinger, president Asia Pacific, Siemens Healthineers.

The Bengaluru campus will be one of the four innovation hubs of the company alongside other hubs located in the US, Germany, and China. The innovation hub at Bengaluru will focus on digital technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, user experience, and cyber security.

The investment in the new innovation hub aims to make India a manufacturing centre for the company’s emerging market products. The Bengaluru factory currently manufactures Cios Fit C-arms and Somatom.go CT scanners. These entry-level systems are designed, developed, and made in India and are sold in South-East Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and South America. Siemens Healthineers plans to expand its product portfolio to address the challenges of affordability that is specific to these markets.

So far, Siemens Healthineers has already invested about ₹2,500 crore in R&D in the country. The existing R&D centre in Bengaluru, which comprises of about 50% of all software engineers in the company, plays a strategic role in developing cutting-edge software products and platforms for all three segments of the company – Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies.

