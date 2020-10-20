Siemens Healthineers to invest 1,300 crore in Bengaluru innovation hub

The investment in the new innovation hub aims to make India a manufacturing centre for the company’s emerging market products. The Bengaluru factory currently manufactures Cios Fit C-arms and Somatom.go CT scanners. These entry-level systems are designed, developed, and made in India and are sold in South-East Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and South America. Siemens Healthineers plans to expand its product portfolio to address the challenges of affordability that is specific to these markets.