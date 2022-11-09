Siemens sets up bogie production facility in Aurangabad

The factory has a highly flexible production line capable of meeting domestic and global rolling stock requirements. It manufactures high-performance bogies for passenger, coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams and metros.
New Delhi: Siemens Limited has set up a factory in Aurangabad to manufacture bogies and will deliver over 200 bogies towards an export order, the company said on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Siemens Limited has set up a factory in Aurangabad to manufacture bogies and will deliver over 200 bogies towards an export order, the company said on Wednesday.
“The bogies are based on the proven global design concept from Siemens – SF30 Combino Plus that offers best-in-class passenger experience and easy maintenance," the company said in a press release.
“The bogies are based on the proven global design concept from Siemens – SF30 Combino Plus that offers best-in-class passenger experience and easy maintenance," the company said in a press release.
The factory has a highly flexible production line capable of meeting domestic and global rolling stock requirements. It manufactures high-performance bogies for passenger, coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams and metros.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Aurangabad factory will address the increasing demand for bogies not only in India but also globally. We are proud that Siemens has chosen India as a preferred location for this very strategic initiative,“ Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Limited, said,
Siemens stands committed to delivering sustainable mobility solutions that guarantee high-asset availability and improved passenger experience!, he added.
The mobility business of Siemens Limited is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems as well as related services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With digitalization, it is enabling mobility operators to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability.
Siemens Ltd, the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India, is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.
From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation, the company creates technology with purpose, adding real value for customers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets to transform the every day for people.