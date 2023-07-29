Siemens shareholders reject proposed sale of low voltage and geared motors businesses to parent company1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Siemens shareholders reject sale of low-voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India.
Siemens has announced that the shareholders of the company have voted against the proposed sale and transfer of the new low-voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India Private Limited.
