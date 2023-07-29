comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Siemens shareholders reject proposed sale of low voltage and geared motors businesses to parent company
Siemens shareholders reject proposed sale of low voltage and geared motors businesses to parent company

 1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Siemens shareholders reject sale of low-voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India.

Flags of Siemens Mobility and German railways company Deutsche Bahn flutter in the wind at the Siemens Mobility production plant in Krefeld, Germany, July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch (REUTERS)Premium
Flags of Siemens Mobility and German railways company Deutsche Bahn flutter in the wind at the Siemens Mobility production plant in Krefeld, Germany, July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch (REUTERS)

Siemens has announced that the shareholders of the company have voted against the proposed sale and transfer of the new low-voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India Private Limited. 

“The Company had sought the approval of its Members in relation to the aforesaid matter (amongst other matters) vide the postal ballot notice dated 23rd June, 2023." Siemens informed via a regulatory filing on Friday.

“As an update, as disclosed in our letter dated 28th July, 2023, setting out the voting results of the aforementioned postal ballot, the said Resolution has not been approved by the Members of the Company." Siemens added.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST
