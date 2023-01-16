Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, “Siemens Limited takes pride in partnering Indian Railways in this prestigious project. The 9000 HP electric locomotive is a significant milestone in the rail electrification mission of Indian Railways, and we are proud to build these in India using the latest technology provided by Siemens Mobility. This is another step in Siemens strategy of continued localisation under the Make in India vision of the Government, to provide integrated, cost effective and sustainable offerings to meet the nation’s freight and passenger transportation demands.“