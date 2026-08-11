Sify Infinit eyes $4 bn fundraise for data centre growth, plan for IPO holds

Agarwal, however, said Vegesna’s investment target is “small” by the current data centre industry standard in India. “A capital expenditure of $5 billion is good enough for just 1 gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity. This is small in terms of the scale at which the industry is growing today. Our investment plans remain constant because we plan to only improve our market share and not chase big targets, or at least maintain the market share. We’ll raise funds to invest, as required, based on this target,” he said.