Sify Infinit Spaces, the first company to have built a commercial data centre in India, is confident of raising up to $4 billion through debt and public markets over the next four years to expand its capacity, even as uncertainties from the prolonged West Asia war have delayed its plans to go public and a potential threat of dwindling prices of data centre services looms large.
Sify Infinit eyes $4 bn fundraise for data centre growth, plan for IPO holds
SummaryThe firm plans to fund a 10-20% expansion in data centre capacity through internal cash flows, before tapping debt, listing the subsidiary and follow-on institutional offerings for further growth.
Sify Infinit Spaces, the first company to have built a commercial data centre in India, is confident of raising up to $4 billion through debt and public markets over the next four years to expand its capacity, even as uncertainties from the prolonged West Asia war have delayed its plans to go public and a potential threat of dwindling prices of data centre services looms large.
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