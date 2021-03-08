Sify Technologies Ltd announced that it will cover the Covid-19 vaccine cost for more than 2,000 employees and their family members.

The company on Monday said employees can get their elderly family members vaccinated at designated hospitals across the country immediately. Also, they themselves can get vaccinated against the virus when the government extends the facility for all.

Chairman of Sify Technologies Ltd Raju Vegesna said, "One of the tenets of the Sify way is 'Always remember you are part of the Sify team'. In rolling out this benefit, we just extended that tenet to the family,"

Several companies, including Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company and ReNew Power have already announced that they would cover the vaccine cost for their employees and their family members.

Infosys co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak, are among the business leaders who have received the vaccination.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities are being immunised in the second phase of nationwide vaccination that started on March 1.

Till Monday morning, nearly 2.10 crore vaccine doses had been administered through 3,76,633 sessions.

These include 69,85,911 healthcare workers who received their first dose, 35,47,548 healthcare workers got the second dose; 66,09,537 frontline workers took the first shot while 2,13,559 frontline workers took the second

Meanwhile, in the second phase, 4,80,661 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific comorbidities and 31,51,794 beneficiaries aged over 60 years took their first dose.

Covaxin and Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via