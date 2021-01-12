Signal, Telegram downloads in India up by nearly 4 mn since WhatsApp ToS change

NEW DELHI: Instant messaging apps Signal and Telegram have racked up almost 4 million downloads in India since Facebook-owned WhatsApp changed its terms and conditions. According to data from Sensor Tower, Signal is the big winner here with 2.3 million new downloads between January 6 and January 10, while Telegram had 1.5 million new downloads during the same period.

The two apps had 24,000 and 1.3 million downloads, respectively, between January 1 and January 5, growing by 9,483% and 15%, respectively. WhatsApp’s downloads fell by 35% during the same period, with 1.3 million new downloads between January 6 and 10, down from 2 million between January 1 and 5.

Lifetime downloads (since 2014) from India stood at 3.9 million for Signal and 151.5 million for Telegram, while WhatsApp has a whopping 1.4 billion downloads from India during the same period.

The two apps have been promoted by many as viable replacements to WhatsApp. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who also became the richest man in the world recently, was amongst the first to call for users to move to Signal. In India, PayTM’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma had criticized WhatsApp on Twitter, yesterday. “They say, market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India WhatsApp / Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users' privacy for granted. We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is upto us to become victim or reject such moves," Sharma said in a tweet.

The world’s largest instant messaging app updated its terms of service on January 6, informing users that information from interactions with businesses will be shared with Facebook and companies it owns, and the businesses themselves. While WhatsApp has reiterated that personal conversations aren’t shared with anyone, many have still criticized the company for the change.

Both Telegram and Signal have also taken the opportunity to promote their platforms and criticize Facebook for profiling users for ad targeting. “Facebook is probably more comfortable selling ads than buying them, but they'll do what they have to do in order to be the top result when some people search for 'Signal' in the App Store. P.S. There will never be ads in Signal, because your data belongs in your hands not ours," Signal said via its official Twitter handle.

Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, also took to his own channel on the platform, to promise that the messaging app will never collect users’ private data or profile them for ad targeting. Durov said that if the platform ever chose to advertise, it will do so through one-to-many channels, which do not require specific user profiling.

