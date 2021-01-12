Signal, Telegram downloads in India up by nearly 4 mn since WhatsApp ToS change

The two apps have been promoted by many as viable replacements to WhatsApp. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who also became the richest man in the world recently, was amongst the first to call for users to move to Signal. In India, PayTM’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma had criticized WhatsApp on Twitter, yesterday. “They say, market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India WhatsApp / Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users' privacy for granted. We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is upto us to become victim or reject such moves," Sharma said in a tweet.