Signature Global secures ₹8.75 billion via NCDs for sustainable housing projects

Realty major Signature Global has successfully raised ₹8.75 billion through a private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, it said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. This strategic financial move is aimed at bolstering the company's efforts in developing mid-income and sustainable housing projects.

The funds raised through this transaction will not only support the development of environmentally conscious housing projects but also aid in reducing the company's existing debt. The NCDs have been assigned an 'A+' stable rating by CareEdge Ratings and are already listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company said. This marks Signature Global's first-ever listed debt transaction, enhancing its presence in the capital market.

The NCDs have a tenure of three years, two months, and 30 days, with a maturity date set for January 15, 2029.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India), said “Ever since our inception, we have focused on key pillars of customer satisfaction, delivery and transparency. The faith reposed in us by an institution of repute like IFC is a testimony to our approach and direction. We are indeed grateful to IFC for their confidence in Signature Global Group. As an environmentally conscious developer, Signature Global is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable mid-income housing projects, and to implementing robust ESG standards across all future projects.”

The company believes that India's rapid urbanization presents a significant opportunity to expand access to quality housing. It is estimated that Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities will require an additional 18 million housing units, with projections indicating a need for a further 3 million units between 2022 and 2027.

Imad N. Fakhoury, IFC Regional Division Director for South Asia, said, “Housing is a fundamental pillar for India’s progress, and expanding access is both an opportunity and an imperative for inclusive growth. Through IFC’s investment in the Daxin project of Signature Global, a long-standing partner, we aim to deliver high-quality, mid-income homes for families who need them most. In addition to supporting job creation and market competitiveness, this partnership will also help advance the company’s sustainability strategy. Together, we are contributing to stronger urban infrastructure and building resilient communities in India’s fast-growing cities.”

Greening Real Estate Investment Portfolios In addition to the financial investment, IFC will provide GRIP (Greening Real Estate Investment Portfolios) advisory support to enhance Signature Global's sustainability strategy, the company said. This collaboration aims to achieve EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Advanced certification for the Daxin project, supported by the European Union under the Accelerating Climate-Smart and Inclusive Infrastructure in South Asia program. Signature Global's commitment to green building is further evidenced by its 17 projects that have already received EDGE certification, ranking it among the highest in India's real estate industry for green building commitments.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Signature Global ranked as the fifth-largest listed real estate developer based on sales bookings, achieving pre-sales of ₹102.9 billion. The company is targeting ₹125 billion in the current financial year. As of the first quarter of FY26, Signature Global boasts a robust project pipeline of 17.1 million square feet of recently launched projects and 9.2 million square feet of ongoing projects. The company has 24.5 million square feet of forthcoming developments slated for completion over the next two to three years.