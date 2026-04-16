Signature Global ties up with Tonino Lamborghini to develop ₹2,900 crore luxury housing project in Gurugram

Real estate developer Signature Global has partnered with iconic Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to launch a premier luxury housing development in Gurugram, involving an investment of roughly ₹2,900 crore.
According to a regulatory filing released on Thursday, the branded residential venture, named "Tonino Lamborghini Residences Gurugram," will occupy 12.40 acres in Sector 71 and feature 812 high-end apartments. This collaboration signifies the official debut of Tonino Lamborghini within India’s competitive residential property sector, the statement confirmed.
"The estimated cost of the project is ₹2,890.97 crore," the company said.
Signature Global has finalized a "licence agreement" with the prestigious Italian firm. Regarding the financial arrangement, Signature Global noted that the deal involves a fixed instalment-based fee, along with a performance-based bonus if the project's total revenue surpasses a predefined target.
Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global Ltd, said: "Our vision has always been to redefine the standards of urban living in India by bringing world-class innovation to our home soil. By partnering with a global icon like Tonino Lamborghini, we are not just building apartments; we are creating a lifestyle statement that resonates with the ambitions of the modern Indian achiever."
Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and President of the company, remarked that this initiative secures their foothold in India's branded real estate space. To date, Signature Global has completed 16.5 million square feet of space, having achieved sales exceeding ₹8,200 crore during the previous fiscal year.
"Every project bearing my name goes beyond architecture; it represents a way of living, a personal idea of contemporary luxury rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and my character," he said.
On 12 April, Signature Global said that it has reduced its net debt by 77% in the last fiscal to ₹200 crore on better cash flow.
The company’s net debt was ₹200 crore at the end of 2025-26 against ₹880 crore as of 31 March 2025.
"The company has ₹2,770 crore of cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March 2026, which enables a very strong balance sheet position to strategise our foreseeable future," it said.
Recently, Signature Global and RMZ group finalised their equal joint venture to develop a commercial project in Gurugram, with the latter infusing ₹1,293 crore for a 50% stake.
The JV will invest around ₹7,500 crore to develop this 18-acre commercial project.
Aggarwal said: "FY26 reflects our continued focus on disciplined growth, with a strong reduction in net debt, which now stands at a historic low, and steady operational performance across key metrics."
On the pre-sales front, the company's sales bookings fell 20% to ₹8,220 crore in 2025-26 from a record ₹10,290 crore in the preceding fiscal year.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.