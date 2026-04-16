Signature Global ties up with Tonino Lamborghini to develop ₹2,900 crore luxury housing project in Gurugram

Real estate developer Signature Global has partnered with iconic Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to launch a premier luxury housing development in Gurugram, involving an investment of roughly ₹2,900 crore.

According to a regulatory filing released on Thursday, the branded residential venture, named "Tonino Lamborghini Residences Gurugram," will occupy 12.40 acres in Sector 71 and feature 812 high-end apartments. This collaboration signifies the official debut of Tonino Lamborghini within India’s competitive residential property sector, the statement confirmed.

"The estimated cost of the project is ₹2,890.97 crore," the company said.

Licence agreement ready Signature Global has finalized a "licence agreement" with the prestigious Italian firm. Regarding the financial arrangement, Signature Global noted that the deal involves a fixed instalment-based fee, along with a performance-based bonus if the project's total revenue surpasses a predefined target.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global Ltd, said: "Our vision has always been to redefine the standards of urban living in India by bringing world-class innovation to our home soil. By partnering with a global icon like Tonino Lamborghini, we are not just building apartments; we are creating a lifestyle statement that resonates with the ambitions of the modern Indian achiever."

Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and President of the company, remarked that this initiative secures their foothold in India's branded real estate space. To date, Signature Global has completed 16.5 million square feet of space, having achieved sales exceeding ₹8,200 crore during the previous fiscal year.

"Every project bearing my name goes beyond architecture; it represents a way of living, a personal idea of contemporary luxury rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and my character," he said.

On 12 April, Signature Global said that it has reduced its net debt by 77% in the last fiscal to ₹200 crore on better cash flow.

The company’s net debt was ₹200 crore at the end of 2025-26 against ₹880 crore as of 31 March 2025.

"The company has ₹2,770 crore of cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March 2026, which enables a very strong balance sheet position to strategise our foreseeable future," it said.

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Net debt at historic low: Aggarwal Recently, Signature Global and RMZ group finalised their equal joint venture to develop a commercial project in Gurugram, with the latter infusing ₹1,293 crore for a 50% stake.

The JV will invest around ₹7,500 crore to develop this 18-acre commercial project.

Aggarwal said: "FY26 reflects our continued focus on disciplined growth, with a strong reduction in net debt, which now stands at a historic low, and steady operational performance across key metrics."