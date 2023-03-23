Siguler Guff plans to raise $350 mn second Asia fund

In addition to its headquarters in New York, Siguler Guff has offices in Boston, London, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo. As per the Bain & Co.’s latest report released in early March, India continued to demonstrate resilience to global headwinds as structural enablers drove a positive economic outlook The decline was driven primarily by average deal size compression from $25 million to $16 million over 2021–2022. A significant drop in $100 million-plus “mega-rounds" (from 92 to 48 over 2021–2022) was a key factor in the deal size compression, with global investors exercising caution on large-ticket size deals, the report said. Global funds have been conclusively moving away from the China+1 strategy to invest in the Indian market, which dominates the Asian markets, where allocation is being recalibrated to rally behind growth markets including India.