SII: 200 per dose for 100 mn shots

These are two full doses given at an interval of one to three months. This is what the packaging insert will say, but it is currently being looked at by DCGI. In terms of efficacy, it is 62% if doses are given one month apart and, as AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot had said a week ago, we also can get 90% efficacy if we space the doses two to three months apart. In fact, even according to the trial results published in Lancet, initial data showed the vaccine had 62% efficacy if given within one month and the other trial showed 90% efficacy in people who got the vaccine with a two- to three-month gap. And while it was half dose in the trial, whether it is half dose or full dose, that is not going to make a difference. It is a commonly known fact that for most vaccines, even non-covid ones, the longer the gap between the first and booster dose, the better the efficacy.