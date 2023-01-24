SII launches first made-in-India HPV vaccine. Details here1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:02 PM IST
- The HPV vaccine was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Serum Institute India on Tuesday launched the first made-in-India HPV vaccine on the occasion of India's national girl child day and cervical cancer awareness month. The vaccine was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×