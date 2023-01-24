SII launches first made-in-India HPV vaccine. Details here

SII launches first made-in-India HPV vaccine. Details here1 min read . 06:02 PM IST
- The HPV vaccine was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Serum Institute India on Tuesday launched the first made-in-India HPV vaccine on the occasion of India's national girl child day and cervical cancer awareness month. The vaccine was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Serum Institute India on Tuesday launched the first made-in-India HPV vaccine on the occasion of India's national girl child day and cervical cancer awareness month. The vaccine was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Tweeting about the same, Adar Poonawalla, CEO and chairman of the company, said, on the occasion of India's National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Serum Institute India is pleased to launch the first made-in-India HPV vaccine by the hands of our Hon'ble Home Minister Shri AmitShah and Prakash Singh.
Tweeting about the same, Adar Poonawalla, CEO and chairman of the company, said, on the occasion of India's National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Serum Institute India is pleased to launch the first made-in-India HPV vaccine by the hands of our Hon'ble Home Minister Shri AmitShah and Prakash Singh.
Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a very common group of viruses. In most individuals, it does not cause any problems, but some types can cause genital warts or cancer. There are more than 100 different types.