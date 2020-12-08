SII seeks emergency nod for jab with 62% efficacy

SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, itself conducted its trial with two full doses, and since it is a bridging study showing that its contract manufactured vaccine is similar to AstraZeneca’s, it can only base its submission on the full-dose regimen, said the person cited above. SII, however, is yet to complete a final analysis of its 1,600-participant phase 3 clinical trial and is instead relying on interim data, this person said.