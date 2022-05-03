SII slashes prices for Covovax Covid vaccine. Check new rates

The price of each dose of the Covovax Covid vaccine has been slashed from ₹900 to ₹225, excluding taxes, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday informed. This comes a day after the Covid shot was included on the CoWIN portal for inoculation of children aged 12-17 years at private vaccination centres. Last week, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) cleared the vaccine for this age.

