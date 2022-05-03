Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  SII slashes prices for Covovax Covid vaccine. Check new rates

SII slashes prices for Covovax Covid vaccine. Check new rates

The prices Covovax have been revised on the CoWIN portal too.
1 min read . 10:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Last week, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) cleared the Covovax vaccine for this age.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The price of each dose of the Covovax Covid vaccine has been slashed from 900 to 225, excluding taxes, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday informed. This comes a day after the Covid shot was included on the CoWIN portal for inoculation of children aged 12-17 years at private vaccination centres. Last week, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) cleared the vaccine for this age.

The price of each dose of the Covovax Covid vaccine has been slashed from 900 to 225, excluding taxes, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday informed. This comes a day after the Covid shot was included on the CoWIN portal for inoculation of children aged 12-17 years at private vaccination centres. Last week, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) cleared the vaccine for this age.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs, SII, earlier in the day, communicated to the government that the firm is reducing the price of each dose from 900 to 225 plus goods and services tax (GST) for private hospitals. 

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs, SII, earlier in the day, communicated to the government that the firm is reducing the price of each dose from 900 to 225 plus goods and services tax (GST) for private hospitals. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On top of that, the private hospitals can charge up to 150 as service charge. The prices have been revised on the CoWIN portal too.

India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin free of cost at government vaccination centres.

At private centres a dose of Covaxin costs 386, including GST, while Corbevax costs 990.