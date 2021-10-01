Over 78 crore Covishield have been supplied by Serum Institute of India (SII) so far, the company told news agency ANI and its target is to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in October.

As per a report published by ANI, earlier today, the Centre targets to procure 27-28 crore vaccines this month. And it expects to achieve 100 crore vaccinations before October mid.

As per the sources close to ANI, "The target of achieving this many doses will be from Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. India has procured more than 25 crores in the month of September."

"The target of achieving 27-28 crore in the month of October does not include vaccines or biological E and Zydus Cadilla's Covid-19 Vaccine," the source informed further.

SII is expected to include Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine and Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine that will increase the number of doses to more than 28 crores in a month.

"India has achieved more than one crore doses administered five times and more than 89 crore doses have been administered since the time vaccination started in India," informed the sources.

"The government is planning to celebrate the day when India will administer 100 crore doses," informed further.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89.67 crore (89,67,51,334) on Friday. More than 62 lakh (62,86,379) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

