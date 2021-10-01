Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >SII targets to supply 21.50 crore Covishield doses this month: Report

SII targets to supply 21.50 crore Covishield doses this month: Report

Premium
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89.67 crore (89,67,51,334) on Friday.
1 min read . 10:26 PM IST Livemint

  • The Centre targets to procure 27-28 crore vaccines this month. It expects to achieve 100 crore vaccinations before October mid.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Over 78 crore Covishield have been supplied by Serum Institute of India (SII) so far, the company told news agency ANI and its target is to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in October. 

Over 78 crore Covishield have been supplied by Serum Institute of India (SII) so far, the company told news agency ANI and its target is to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in October. 

As per a report published by ANI, earlier today, the Centre targets to procure 27-28 crore vaccines this month. And it expects to achieve 100 crore vaccinations before October mid. 

As per a report published by ANI, earlier today, the Centre targets to procure 27-28 crore vaccines this month. And it expects to achieve 100 crore vaccinations before October mid. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the sources close to ANI, "The target of achieving this many doses will be from Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. India has procured more than 25 crores in the month of September." 

"The target of achieving 27-28 crore in the month of October does not include vaccines or biological E and Zydus Cadilla's Covid-19 Vaccine," the source informed further.

SII is expected to include Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine and Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine that will increase the number of doses to more than 28 crores in a month.

"India has achieved more than one crore doses administered five times and more than 89 crore doses have been administered since the time vaccination started in India," informed the sources.

"The government is planning to celebrate the day when India will administer 100 crore doses," informed further.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89.67 crore (89,67,51,334) on Friday. More than 62 lakh (62,86,379) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex ends 361 pts lower; Bajaj Finserv & Maruti S ...

Premium

Why home loans are not bringing cheer to banks

Premium

After a little cheer, investment mood weakened in Sep q ...

Premium

Antitrust regulators fix their sights on private equity

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!