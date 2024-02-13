SII to boost HPV vaccine output in sync with govt's immunization drive
While discussions on pricing for the government set-up are still preliminary, the vaccine's inclusion in the UIP could dramatically increase its accessibility and impact
NEW DELHI : Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to expand the annual production capacity of the quadrivalent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to around 70 million doses, starting this year, according to a company spokesperson.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message