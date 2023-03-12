Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is the talk of the town right now. The largest bank in terms of deposits to many startups in tech sector, has been shut down due to its cash crunch. Startups across the globe who have parked their money with SVB are struggling to withdraw their deposits. Billions of dollars of companies' deposits are trapped in SVB. Although, FDIC has announced measures to transfer the insured deposits back to individuals and companies, however, uncertainty looms around uninsured deposits. Early-stage companies are specifically impacted by the collapse of SVB.

