Silicon Valley gets another president skeptical of big tech

Early efforts by big tech companies and Mr. Trump to work together were quickly strained by the travel ban enacted in the first weeks of his administration. Tech leaders were among the earliest and most vocal critics of Mr. Trump’s immigration order. Mr. Trump and his appointees went on to enact broad-scale regulatory scrutiny of tech companies, including allegations of anticonservative bias online, antitrust investigations of internet giants and actions against Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok and WeChat. The administration has underscored its aggressive efforts to improve the business climate, including for Silicon Valley, and to boost job creation.