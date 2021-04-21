Silicon Valley’s deal machine is cranking: ‘I’ve never seen it this frenzied

Clubhouse didn’t disclose the terms when it announced its latest financing in a blog post Sunday. According to Lagniappe Labs, a private-market research firm, Clubhouse made a corporate filing with the state of Delaware that shows it raised about $200 million in the round. That brings its total fundraising to more than $300 million in just more than a year, even as the app is still sorting out how to make money, moderate spontaneous conversation and fend off an army of competitors.