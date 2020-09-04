Home >Companies >News >Silver Lake in talks to buy stake in Reliance Retail: Report
In late August, Reliance said it would acquire the retail and logistics businesses of India's Future Group in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt. (Mint)
In late August, Reliance said it would acquire the retail and logistics businesses of India's Future Group in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt. (Mint)

Silver Lake in talks to buy stake in Reliance Retail: Report

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 08:20 AM IST Reuters

  • Reliance Industries has raised more than $20 billion from global investors including Facebook Inc by selling stakes in its Jio Platforms
  • The investment, which would value Reliance Retail at about $57 billion, comes as the company is aiming to sell about 10% in new shares

Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1 billion in the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The investment, which would value Reliance Retail at about $57 billion, comes as the company is aiming to sell about 10% in new shares, the report added.

Silver Lake declined to comment on the report, while Reliance could not immediately be reached outside of normal business hours.

Reliance, an oil-to-telecoms conglomerate controlled by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is pitching its retail business as a formidable force in the world's second most populous country, expanding rapidly to woo potential investors.

The company has raised more than $20 billion from global investors including Facebook Inc by selling stakes in its Jio Platforms digital business and has said it aims to attract investors to Reliance Retail over the next few quarters.

In late August, Reliance said it would acquire the retail and logistics businesses of India's Future Group in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Reliance Retail is already India’s largest retail company. Its plan to acquire a majority stake in Future Group companies adds immense scale to its business. (Photo: Mint)

Reliance Retail preps for stake sale; puts scale and dominance on display

2 min read . 31 Aug 2020
(Photo: Reuters)

Second mega Jio deal in a day: Silver Lake to invest additional 4,547 crore

2 min read . 05 Jun 2020
Markets ended flat on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Vodafone Idea, Infosys, Tata Motors

2 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout