NEW DELHI: Rising input costs and tighter state policies are reshaping India’s beer market, pushing smaller brewers to rethink their strategy. For Simba Beer maker Sona Beverages Pvt Ltd, the answer is clear: move up the value chain.
Why Simba beer maker is looking to shift gears to a more premium play
SummarySimba Beer maker Sona Beverages is sharpening its premium focus and expanding into large markets such as Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh as rising costs squeeze smaller brewers.
NEW DELHI: Rising input costs and tighter state policies are reshaping India’s beer market, pushing smaller brewers to rethink their strategy. For Simba Beer maker Sona Beverages Pvt Ltd, the answer is clear: move up the value chain.
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