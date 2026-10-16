SIMCA enters airport advertising market with ₹5 lakh monthly Shirdi deal

SIMCA Advertising Limited has entered the airport advertising segment after securing advertising rights at Shirdi Airport in Maharashtra from Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC), with the contract carrying an estimated consideration of ₹5 lakh per month, plus applicable taxes.

In a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on October 15, the company said it had secured the advertising rights on a leave and licence basis on the city side of Shirdi Airport, located in the Kakdi region of Maharashtra.

The agreement is expected to run for an initial period of 24 months from the date of execution and may be extended up to 36 months at MADC's discretion.

However, SIMCA Advertising said the agreement was still being processed and that it would inform the stock exchange once the duly executed agreement was in place.

SIMCA Advertising expands OOH and DOOH business The Shirdi Airport contract marks SIMCA Advertising's entry into airport media, giving the company an opportunity to expand its out-of-home (OOH) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising strategy into transit locations.

OOH advertising includes billboards, hoardings and other promotional displays in public spaces, while DOOH advertising uses digital screens and displays to deliver advertising messages in physical locations.

Airports can offer advertisers access to a diverse audience comprising tourists, business travellers and other passengers. Advertising placements in terminal areas and other high-visibility spaces can provide brands with opportunities to reach travellers during their journeys.

Commenting on the development, Fahim Batliwala, chairman, managing director and promoter of SIMCA Advertising, said the contract marked an important milestone for the company as it entered the airport advertising segment.

“We are delighted to secure advertising rights at Shirdi Airport from Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited. This marks an important milestone as we enter the airport advertising segment and expand into premium, high-footfall transit locations,” Batliwala said.

“Airports offer significant opportunities for brands to connect with diverse audiences through impactful advertising. This expansion into high-value airport media infrastructure strengthens our OOH and DOOH growth strategy,” he added.

How SIMCA could tap pilgrimage and tourism traffic Shirdi is a prominent religious destination in Maharashtra, attracting pilgrims visiting the Sai Baba temple. The airport advertising rights could give SIMCA access to a location catering to travellers visiting the region.

The company said the upcoming Kumbh Mela could create further opportunities linked to pilgrimage and tourism activity in the region.

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