Simpl partners Zymrat to offer BNPL facility 'pay-in-3'

The split payment feature is developed on three key pillars: smart budgeting, transparency and convenience. Photo: iStock
  • Customers can shop with ease and pay later in three equal instalments at no extra charge

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fintech startup Simpl has partnered Zymrat to facilitate a pay-in-3 feature for customers of the D2C performance wear brand. Customers can shop with ease and pay later in three equal instalments at no extra charge. 

The split payment feature is developed on three key pillars: smart budgeting, transparency and convenience, Simpl said. 

“We are delighted that Zymrat has joined our 20k+ and growing merchant partner network. Simpl users now have access to yet another formidable D2C brand. Pay-in-3 allows D2C brands to provide greater convenience and ease of payments to their customers, thus providing the best consumer experience." said Simpl co-founder and CEO, Nitya Sharma.

Simpl’s Pay-in-3 comes with a host of value-added features that enable spend management while combining transparency, convenience, ease of use, and best of all a smooth payment experience, said the firm.

“We are excited to partner with Simpl as our checkout plus conversion partner. This partnership will allow #TheZymratTribe to experience a safe, transparent and seamless purchase experience with Simpl. We are counting on this partnership to be long and fruitful," said Ujjawal Asthana, co-founder, Zymrat.

