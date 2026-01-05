Electric two-wheeler maker Simple Energy plans to raise $30-40 million in fresh capital, largely from international backers and existing investors, in what could be its first round with institutional participation, chief executive Suhas Rajkumar told Mint. So far, the company has raised capital mainly from family offices and high net-worth individuals rather than venture capital funds.
Simple Energy looks to raise $30-40 million as it launches its long-range scooter yet
SummaryThe funds will largely be from international backers and existing investors, in what could be its first round with institutional participation, chief executive Suhas Rajkumar told Mint.The Simple Ultra scooter, launched on Monday, has a claimed range of 400 km.
