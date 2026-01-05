Simple Energy looks to raise $30-40 million as it launches its long-range scooter yet

Simple Energy has also held discussions with domestic private equity and venture capital investors, but has so far struggled to convert that interest into large cheques, Rajkumar said. “Institutions don’t want to choose us… maybe because their thesis of investment is different,” he said, adding that the company is open to institutional capital as it gets closer to its IPO. The company is preparing for a public offering in Q2 or Q3 of FY27, and is looking to raise about $350 million.