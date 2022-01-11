NEW DELHI : Online learning platform Simplilearn has announced the launch of its latest brand campaign – 'Job Guaranteed'.

The campaign focuses on its 'Job Guarantee’ programmes that assure a job upon course completion. The offering focused in this campaign provides tangible and strong reasons for aspirants to reach their ambitions and career goals.

As part of the campaign, the company launched two ad films on the above concept. Both films showcase the protagonist being asked for a treat after enrolling in the programme, as it means they are on track to secure a job.

This integrated campaign will be launched across multiple digital platforms, and print media. The company said, culturally, Indians look for reasons, big or small, to celebrate or ask for a treat. The campaign is based on the concept of friends and family members asking for a treat when one bags a new job. The ad films highlight the effectiveness of its skilling programs, which create a job-ready workforce, and the job guarantee initiative.

Mark Moran, chief marketing officer of the firm said, “We hope viewers will relate to the characters and find motivation to learn new skills and share their "sweet success" with their family and friends."

Carl Savio, CEO & CCO, Bluebot Digital, the firm behind the campaign said, “It is built around a tangible product benefit -- - guaranteed jobs. While conceptualising the campaign we stumbled on a cultural insight - In our country, it’s customary to ask for a treat when a friend or family member acquires an asset or moves up in stature. And from there we built a campaign that we know will relate to all demographics."

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, a government export promotion agency for the distribution of and sale of products, in India, the edtech market is expected to reach $4 billion by 2025, from $750 million in 2020.

