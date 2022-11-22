Simplilearn partners IIT Roorkee to launch HR programme

Simplilearn partners IIT Roorkee to launch HR programme1 min read . 03:35 PM IST
The programme will be launched in India and globally, and the course's duration is six months of online self-learning and masterclasses.
Online skill development platform Simplilearn Solutions has partnered with IIT Roorkee, for a program on HR Analytics: Unlocking Human Capital.
The program will consist of live online masterclasses from IIT Roorkee faculty, real-world applications of analytics across HR and multiple other domains and sectors, exposure through hands-on projects and a Capstone, and industry-relevant case-based learning, according to a company statement on Tuesday.
“HR is becoming more and more data-driven today. As a result, any HR professional needs to be able to use analytics in making key decisions such as improving recruitment and talent acquisition, providing insights on managing employees, and achieving business targets," said Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn.
The programme will be launched in India and globally. The course's duration is six months of online self-learning and masterclasses. The core concepts of the program include Foundations of Business Analytics, Statistical Analysis for Business Decision Making, Exploratory Data Analysis and Visualization using R, Predictive Analytics for Business, Data Science and Machine Learning for Decision Making, HR Analytics for People Strategy, and Capstone Projects.
Simplilearn Solutions last week said it has raised $45 million (about ₹366 crore) in Series E funding round from a consortium led by GSV Ventures.
Global private equity firm Blackstone is an investor in the firm as it picked a controlling stake in the company in July 2021 through its about $250 million fund infusion in the company. The deal was largely secondary and paved the way for the exit of early investors such as Kalaari Capital and Mayfield.
Founded in 2010 by Kumar, Simplilearn is based in San Francisco, California, and Bengaluru, and offers access to work-ready training to individuals and businesses globally.