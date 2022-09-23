Simplilearn partners Meta Immersive Learning to offer course using AR

Simplilearn partners Meta Immersive Learning to offer course using AR1 min read . 03:12 PM IST
The program --Spark AR – offer an understanding of the skills required to create basic effects using augmented reality
Edtech skilling platform Simplilearn has inked a pact with Meta Immersive Learning to provide training in courses using augmented reality. The program is best suited for software developers, digital marketers, animators, and AI engineers.
The program --Spark AR – offer an understanding of the skills required to create basic effects using augmented reality.
“These courses will be launched in India, US, Europe, Middle-East and other key markets, and will help learners get a grasp of the basics of creating interactive and engaging user experiences and effects," said the digital platform on Friday.
Students will learn the usage of 3D modelling, textures, and other features of Spark AR Studio in order to start or boost their careers.
“Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality are becoming more pervasive in all aspects of life. As these technologies take over the tasks, qualified professionals are required to create and manage them across industries,"said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn in a statement.
“We are offering this program in partnership with Meta on our SkillUp platform for free so that learners and AR/VR enthusiasts can gain a deep understanding of the concepts and upskill at no cost," he added.